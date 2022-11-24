3 720 “points of invincibility” were deployed in Ukraine. Here is a map of their location

Currently, 3 720 "points of invincibility" have been deployed in Ukraine. These are specially equipped tents where you can warm up, get hot drinks and food, charge your phone and use the Internet.
This was reported by the Deputy Head of the Presidentʼs Office Kyrylo Tymoshenko.
Map of the location of these points at the link — https://nezlamnist.gov.ua/.
Since October 10, the Russians have fired almost 600 missiles on the territory of Ukraine. In the past day alone, 50 civilians were wounded in the strikes.
During this time, the unified energy system of Ukraine suffered seven massive missile attacks — on October 10, 11, 17, 22 and November 2, 15, 23.