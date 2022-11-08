The Cabinet of Ministers decided to abolish taxes on the import of generators and batteries

The Cabinet of Ministers decided to cancel taxes on the import of electric generators, converters, batteries, electric motors, gas generators, water heaters, heaters and other similar important equipment for the heating season.
This was announced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal during the meeting.
The Cabinet of Ministers expects that the abolition of VAT and import duties will fill the market with scarce equipment and lower prices.
The government will approve the relevant resolution today.
Shmyhal added that despite shelling, sabotage and cyber attacks, the heating season has started in Ukraine. Almost 60% of all objects in the country are already connected to heat. Southern regions connect more slowly, but this process has also started there.
"The government, energy companies, local authorities and utility companies are continuing preparations for winter in parallel. We are purchasing spare equipment, preparing additional heating points, actively negotiating with international partners to deliver the necessary equipment and machinery to Ukraine, in order to quickly repair everything and be ready for various situations," the Prime Minister noted.