10 civilians were killed in Kherson region over the past day. The Russians shelled the city

The enemy shelled the territory of the Kherson region 49 times over the past day, November 24. The Russians killed 10 people. 54 more people were wounded.

The head of Kherson Regional Military Administration Yaroslav Yanushevich informed about it.

The residential quarters of Tavriyskyi and Zhytloselyshche microdistricts were under massive enemy artillery shelling in Kherson.

In the city, the Russians targeted private and apartment buildings, a shipyard, a building on the school grounds and gas pipes.

The enemy also shelled Zelenivka, Chornobayivka and Stepanivka.

Russian invaders shelled Beryslav in the Beryslav district. Private houses were damaged there.