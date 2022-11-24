DTEK informed about the resumption of operation of its power plants and power grids

DTEK informed about the resumption of operation of all its power plants and power grids.

This is stated in the statement of the company.

"Electricity has been restored to all critical infrastructure facilities — hospitals, water utilities — in all regions where the companyʼs specialists work. The gradual connection of household consumers continues," DTEK noted.

The company emphasized that the Ukrainian energy system has survived and that the situation in the energy system will be stabilized in the coming hours.

In addition, according to the capitalʼs authorities, DTEK has partially restored electricity supply in Kyiv, but there are emergency shutdowns in the capital.

"Overnight, two transit lines supplying voltage to the Left Bank of Kyiv were repaired. As of the afternoon of November 24, the repair of the lines of DTEK "Kyiv Electric Grids", which were damaged due to the attack on November 23, is continuing," the Kyiv City State Administration noted.

According to the energy experts, this will allow the restoration of electricity supply for some of the household customers who were left without electricity yesterday.