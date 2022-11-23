Four nuclear power plants of Ukraine were shut down due to the Russian attack

Emergency protection was activated at the Rivne, South Ukraine and Khmelnytskyi nuclear power plants (NPPs) — all power units were automatically turned off. Currently, they do not generate electricity, reported in "Energoatom".
Due to the missile attacks of the Russians, the supply of Zaporizhzhia NPPʼs own needs from the power system has also been stopped. The station went into full blackout mode. All her diesel generators are in operation.
"Energoatom" stated that the radiation background at the NPP sites and adjacent territories has not changed, all indicators are normal.
"As soon as the operation of the power system is normalized, the supply of electricity from the NPP will be resumed," the company stated.
- On November 23, Russian troops launched a massive missile attack on Ukraineʼs energy infrastructure. Explosions were heard in the capital and Kyiv, Lviv, Rivne and Khmelnytskyi regions, as well as in a number of other regions.
- The company "Ukrenergo" introduced emergency shutdowns. There are also water supply interruptions.
- As of 4:30 p.m., there are four dead and at least nine wounded in the capital and Kyiv region.