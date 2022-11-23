Russian missiles hit a high-rise building and the private sector in Kyiv region. One person died

The Russian army hit a high-rise building in Vyshhorod and the private sector of the village of Chabany with rockets. One person died.

The head of Kyiv Regional Military Administration Oleksiy Kuleba informed about this.

"Several "strikes" to critical infrastructure facilities. We also have hits in high-rise buildings in Vyshhorod and in the private sector in Chabany. More than 20 victims, who are already being provided with all the necessary assistance. Unfortunately, one person died," he noted.

Kuleba emphasized that the area is completely without electricity. There is also partial lack of heating and water supply.