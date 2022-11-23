The occupiers robbed the cargo of “Energoatom” on the way to the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Russian occupiers robbed a shipment of critical equipment and spare parts, which was headed for the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

This was reported by the Energoatom company.

At the checkpoint in Vasylivka, the Russians forced the cars to unload and took away 45 heaters out of 300 for their own needs. After that, the transport moved on.

“Heaters are needed by the ZNPP to maintain the temperature in the premises, as well as to create working conditions in the winter period when the plant does not produce electricity,” explained Energoatom.