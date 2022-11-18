The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Council, which includes 35 countries, adopted the third resolution since the beginning of the full-scale war in Ukraine. In this document, the IAEA Council called on Russia to stop all activities at nuclear facilities in Ukraine.

Reuters writes about it.

The resolution was supported by 24 states. Russia and China voted against; Kenya, Namibia, India, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Vietnam abstained.

"[The Council] expresses serious concern that the Russian Federation has not heeded the Councilʼs calls to immediately cease all actions against and at nuclear facilities in Ukraine, and requests that the Russian Federation do so immediately," the resolution reads.

In particular, the IAEA called on Russians to leave the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

"[The board] expresses deep concern in connection with unacceptable pressure and detentions of Ukrainian operational personnel at the Zaporizhzhia NPP and repeated violations of external power supply as a result of shelling of the adjacent territory," the document stated.