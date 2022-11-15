The IAEA will send expert groups to three operating nuclear power plants and the Chernobyl zone

In the coming weeks, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will check nuclear safety at three operating nuclear power plants (NPP) in Ukraine, as well as in the Chernobyl zone.

This was announced by the general director Rafael Grossi.

At the request of Ukraine, IAEA experts will visit the Southern Ukrainian, Khmelnytskyi and Rivne NPPs. Another mission will go to the Chernobyl zone. "A separate group of IAEA experts is constantly present at Zaporizhzhia, the largest nuclear power plant in Ukraine and Europe," the agencyʼs general director noted.

According to Grossi, the mission will last a week, but others may follow if necessary.

"Immediately after I received this latest request from Ukraine, we developed concrete proposals and began preparing the technical and logistical details, and now we are ready to deploy these new missions soon. While the world is focused on the precarious nuclear safety situation at the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, we must not forget about other nuclear facilities located in a country at war," Rafael Grossi noted.