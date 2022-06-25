The Russians fired on the Neutron Source nuclear subcritical installation in Kharkiv

In Kharkiv, as a result of regular shelling by the Russian army, the nuclear subcritical installation "Neutron Source" was damaged. A preliminary inspection showed that the ruscists had damaged the buildings and infrastructure of the industrial site.

The shelling occurred on Saturday, June 25, according to the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspectorate of Ukraine.

In particular, the following were damaged:

the north wall of the accelerator extension to the experimental hall of the installation;

ventilation ducts of the special ventilation system;

ventilation pipe of the main building of the installation;

klystron gallery of the accelerator cooling system;

housings of diesel generators of the emergency power supply system;

cladding of the main building of the installation.

Staff continue to inspect buildings and equipment, but are hampered by the constant danger of new shelling.

Currently, the situation at the Neutron Source is as follows: the nuclear installation has been moved to a deep subcritical state, operational personnel is monitoring the situation, and the radiation background in the experimental hall is within normal limits.