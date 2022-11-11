There is no leak. In Kharkiv, the IAEA inspected a nuclear facility that was subjected to Russian shelling

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) conducted an expert review of compliance with nuclear safety guarantees at the Kharkiv Research Center, where the Neutron Source nuclear facility is located. Scientists were concerned about its safety for society when the Russians shelled Kharkiv.

This was reported by the press service of the IAEA and the State Nuclear Regulatory Inspection of Ukraine.

This was a planned inspection by the IAEA; it is not related to Russian fakes about accusing Ukraine of creating a "dirty bomb". The inspection is due to the shelling that Russia carried out in violation of all seven safety principles in the field of nuclear energy.

The inspection did not detect any radioactive leakage or nuclear material not covered by the permit documents.

"There are no comments from the inspectors. This is a regular, scheduled inspection that is not related to any fake Russian accusations of the alleged creation of a "dirty bomb," the National Nuclear Regulatory Commission reported.