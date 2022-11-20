Russian troops are again shelling the Zaporizhzhia NPP — they hit the plantʼs equipment 12 times

On the morning of November 20, the Russian military again shelled the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant — at least 12 hits were recorded there.

This was reported by the Energoatom company.

The Russian shelling damaged the overpasses of communication with the special corps, chemically desalinated water storage tanks, steam generator purge system, auxiliary systems of one of the two general station diesel engines and other equipment of the station.

The occupiers hit the area of the Raduha substation three times. Information about the destruction there is currently being clarified.

"The nature and list of damaged equipment of the ZNPP show that the Russians targeted and disabled the very infrastructure that was necessary for the launch of power units 5 and 6 and the restoration of electricity production by the Zaporizhzhia NPP for the needs of Ukraine," Energoatom said.

Earlier, the company made a decision, and the State Atomic Energy Regulatory Commission granted permission to bring the fifth and sixth power units to the minimum controlled power level. This is necessary to obtain steam, which is critically needed in winter to secure the station.

But the Russians prevent the start-up of power units. The occupying "station director" from Rosatom, Romanenko, together with the Russian military, blocked the preparation of power units until they were brought to the minimum power level. And todayʼs shelling damaged the equipment necessary for this.