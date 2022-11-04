A new group of IAEA experts arrived at Zaporizhzhia NPP

A new group of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) arrived at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).

This is reported on the IAEA website.

Four experts who will replace their colleagues arrived at the station on November 3. In fact, the IAEA conducted a rotation. The new team of experts must verify the safe and reliable operation of the station.

This is the second rotation of the agencyʼs experts at the ZNPP since the launch of the special mission in September of this year.