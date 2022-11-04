A new group of IAEA experts arrived at Zaporizhzhia NPP

A new group of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) arrived at the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant (ZNPP).
This is reported on the IAEA website.
Four experts who will replace their colleagues arrived at the station on November 3. In fact, the IAEA conducted a rotation. The new team of experts must verify the safe and reliable operation of the station.
This is the second rotation of the agencyʼs experts at the ZNPP since the launch of the special mission in September of this year.
- In October, IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi held meetings with the Russian and Ukrainian parties regarding the creation of a safety zone around the ZNPP. Russia has declared that it is not against a security zone around the Zaporizhzhia NPP, but they are not going to withdraw troops from there. The issue of the safe zone has not yet been resolved.
- On November 2, the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant was again completely de-energized due to Russian shelling. Energoatom stated that the shelling and damage to the lines are another attempt by the invaders to reconnect the station to the Russian energy system.
- The State Inspection of Nuclear Regulation of Ukraine initiated the deprivation of Russiaʼs rights and privileges at the IAEA.