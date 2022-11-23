The Russians caused 70 billion hryvnias of damage to Ukraineʼs energy system

Russian missile strikes caused damage to Ukraineʼs energy system to the tune of over 70 billion hryvnias.

This assessment was voiced by Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at the government meeting. According to him, 70 repair crews are currently working on the restoration of Ukrenergo networks — thatʼs more than a thousand specialists.

Weather conditions also complicate the situation, because the rapid onset of winter increases the amount of electricity consumption. Therefore, it is currently impossible to shorten the schedules of stabilization shutdowns, on the contrary, emergency shutdowns are expected.

The prime minister also explained why certain regions suffer the most from a lack of electricity.

"To put it simply and briefly, between the station that produces electricity and our homes as the final consumer are substations and networks that transport electricity. Russian terrorists attack precisely these objects. Therefore, it is impossible to transport a large amount of electricity to individual regions or districts, and the restrictions are uneven," he explained.