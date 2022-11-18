Russian shelling disabled almost half of Ukraineʼs energy system

Russian shelling of critical infrastructure disabled almost half of Ukraineʼs energy system.

This was informed by the Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal at a briefing with Vice President of the European Commission Valdis Dombrovskis.

"Unfortunately, Russia continues to launch missile strikes on the civilian critical infrastructure of Ukraine, fighting against the civilian population and depriving them of light, water, heat and communication during the winter. Only on November 15, Russia fired approximately 100 missiles at Ukrainian cities. Almost half of our energy system is out of order," Shmyhal noted.

Before the latest shelling, the Ukrainian authorities said that Russia had damaged approximately 40% of the energy infrastructure.