”Ukrenergo” showed a transformer that was hit by a Russian missile. It supplied light for 400,000 consumers

For security reasons, Ukrenergo cannot reveal all the details and scale of the destruction that Russia caused to the Ukrainian energy system on November 15.

The company released one photo of the aftermath of the Russian attack in recent days.

This is a transformer at one of the large substations in western Ukraine. At the time of its impact, approximately 400,000 people were left without electricity. There are now dozens of such transformers.

"This equipment cannot be replaced quickly, but energy companies are doing everything to restore power in the country. We have already restored power to approximately 70% of consumers in some areas of the central region and prepared high-voltage lines for connection in the Western and Dnipro regions," the company said.

With each attack, the blackouts can last even longer.

The company also explained how the power system works after massive strikes: "Letʼs imagine that in the country, most of the key transport junctions and bridges on the main routes that can be reached from west to east are no longer passable. They are destroyed. It is still possible to get from Lviv to Kharkiv, but on much smaller roads, the capacity of which cannot provide a large flow of cars. This means that the travel time, which was 8-10 hours, can take several days. Somewhere you will have to stand in a traffic jam and drive more slowly."

Only on November 15, enemy rockets damaged 15 energy facilities, and thousands of kilometers of main high-voltage lines are not working. This infrastructure is necessary for the production of electricity from power plants and transmission from the western regions to the east, that is, throughout the country.

Therefore, in order to maintain the stable operation of the power system under such conditions and to avoid even greater accidents, energy companies are forced to resort to forced restrictions on consumption — up to 40% across the country. Now, unfortunately, blackouts are applied throughout Ukraine.