“Naftogaz”: Russia hit massively the gas production infrastructure of Ukraine

During a massive missile attack, Russia fired at the objects of the gas production infrastructure of Ukraine. Some of them are destroyed, some of them are damaged.

The Naftogaz press service writes about it.

"Currently, we know about several destroyed objects, others have suffered damage of varying degrees. Specialists of the Ukrgazvydobuvanny quickly arrived at the damaged facilities. Currently, they are assessing the consequences and scale of the attack," the head of the Naftogaz Oleksiy Chernyshov noted.

Information about the victims is also currently being established.

Chernyshov said that the employees of the State Emergency Service have already extinguished the fire that arose as a result of the shelling.