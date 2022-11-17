Russia attacks Ukrainian cities again. There are hits in the Dnipro and in Odesa regions. There are victims

On the morning of November 17, Russia is again shelling Ukrainian cities. Hits have already been recorded at infrastructure facilities in Odesa and Dnipro regions.

A rocket hit an infrastructure object in Odesa region. Three people were wounded.

There are "strikes" in two districts of the Dnipro city. There is a hit in an industrial enterprise. There is a strong fire and damaged residential buildings nearby. Preliminary, five people were wounded, including a 15-year-old girl. All of them are in a moderate condition in the hospital.

The Air Defense units works in the Kyiv region. Two cruise missiles and four Iranian drones were shot down over Kyiv in the last hour.