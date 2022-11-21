On November 22, there will be planned blackouts throughout Ukraine

In all regions of Ukraine tomorrow, November 22, from 00:00 to 24:00 there will be planned blackouts, Ukrenergo reported. Outage schedules are drawn up and applied by oblenergo (here is their list).

“We continue to do everything possible to restore stable energy supply to your homes. The Ukrainian energy system has still not fully recovered from six waves of missile strikes and cannot operate at full capacity,” the company said.

As of November 21, the situation with electricity supply is particularly difficult in Kyiv and the region, as well as in Vinnytsia, Sumy, Ternopil, Cherkasy and Odesa regions.

Earlier, the head of the energy supply company Yasno, Serhii Kovalenko, said that Ukrainians will have to live in the mode of power cuts until at least March.