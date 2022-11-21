Yasno: Power outages will last at least until the end of March

Ukrainians will have to live with power cuts until at least March.

Serhii Kovalenko, the head of the energy supply company Yasno, wrote about this on Facebook.

"Energy workers, despite the bad weather, are now trying their best to complete the restoration before even more cold weather. And although there are fewer blackouts now, I want everyone to understand: most likely, Ukrainians will have to live in blackouts until at least the end of March," he wrote.

According to him, if there are no new attacks on the power grid, then under the current conditions of electricity generation, the power deficit can be evenly distributed throughout the country. "This means that there will be blackouts everywhere, but they will be shorter," Kovalenko explained.

At the same time, according to him, there are also various forecasts of the development of this situation, and they completely depend on Russiaʼs attacks. "For example, positive: no new attacks occur, and the previous generation level returns. Then, quite likely, we will have enough electricity, so we will be able to refuse blackouts altogether," said the head of the company.

In the case of a negative scenario, if the network is severely damaged as a result of attacks, it will be necessary to introduce not only hourly stabilization shutdowns but also emergency shutdowns, during which there may be no light for a very long time.

"It seems to me that one should be ready for various options, even the worst ones. Stock up on warm clothes and blankets, and think about options that will help you wait out a long shutdown. It is better to do it now than to worry and blame someone later. Moreover, we all know who is really to blame," Kovalenko urged.