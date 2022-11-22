“Ukrenergo”: Russia damaged almost all thermal power plants and large hydroelectric power plants in Ukraine with missile strikes

Russian troops damaged almost all thermal power plants (TPP) and large hydroelectric power plants (HPP) with missile strikes.

The chairman of the board of the NEC "Ukrenergo" Volodymyr Kudrytskyi stated this during the briefing.

"We have almost no intact thermal and hydropower plants left. Almost all thermal and hydrogen generation — if we are talking about large power plants — was damaged by missile strikes. There are also almost no Ukrenergo nodal substations left undamaged. That is, something arrived at each large substation, and at some substations several times: three, five, and even eight times" Kudrytskyi noted.

There is currently a constant shortage of electricity, which leads to planned blackouts in Ukraine. In addition, Ukraine lost control over extremely important power plants (Zaporizhzhia NPP, Luhansk TPP, Vuhlehirsk TPP, Zaporizhzhia TPP and Kakhovka HPP), which significantly reduced generating capacity.