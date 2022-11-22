The USA has allocated $4.5 billion to Ukraine, and the World Bank has allocated $60 million

The United States of America allocated $4.5 billion to Ukraine to support the state budget.

This is reported on the website of the US Treasury Department.

"These funds will begin disbursing in the coming weeks and help the Government of Ukraine defend against Russia’s illegal war by bolstering economic stability and supporting core government services, including wages for hospital workers, government employees, and teachers as well as social assistance for the elderly and vulnerable", says the message.

Also, on Tuesday, the state budget of Ukraine received $60 million in funding from the World Bank. The funds will be used to pay employees of state bodies and budgetary institutions in the field of education, both at the national and regional levels.