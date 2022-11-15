Biden asked Congress to allocate $37 billion to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has asked Congress to allocate more than $37 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine.
The Associated Press writes about it.
The request includes $21.7 billion for military, intelligence and other defense support, $14.5 billion for humanitarian aid and support for the work of the Ukrainian government, $900 million for health care and support for Ukrainians living in the United States, and $626 million for nuclear security.
The Biden administrationʼs request also includes $9.25 billion to prepare for a possible outbreak of COVID-19. Aid to Ukraine and preparations for the coronavirus will be part of the governmentʼs funding package until the end of September 2023.
The agency notes that the request for such a significant amount of funds for Ukraine came at a time when the Republican Party is ready to take control of the House of Representatives after the midterm elections. House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, who is expected to become speaker, has warned that Republicans will not support writing a “clean check” for Ukraine if they win the majority.
- On November 4, the United States announced a new $400 million military aid package to Ukraine, which will include at least 45 T-72 tanks.