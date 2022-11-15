Biden asked Congress to allocate $37 billion to Ukraine

US President Joe Biden has asked Congress to allocate more than $37 billion in emergency aid to Ukraine.

The Associated Press writes about it.

The request includes $21.7 billion for military, intelligence and other defense support, $14.5 billion for humanitarian aid and support for the work of the Ukrainian government, $900 million for health care and support for Ukrainians living in the United States, and $626 million for nuclear security.

The Biden administrationʼs request also includes $9.25 billion to prepare for a possible outbreak of COVID-19. Aid to Ukraine and preparations for the coronavirus will be part of the governmentʼs funding package until the end of September 2023.