Dozens of tanks, hundreds of armored personnel carriers — the USA announced new military aid to Ukraine

The United States has announced a new $400 million military aid package to Ukraine, which will include at least 45 T-72 tanks.

This was announced by Deputy Pentagon Spokesperson Sabrina Singh.

According to her, the United States and the Netherlands will jointly pay for the restoration of T-72 tanks, which are stored in the Czech Republic. In total, 90 tanks will be delivered to Ukraine. She added that part of these tanks will be handed over to Ukraine by the end of this year, the rest during the next one.

Also, according to Singh, the aid to Ukraine includes 250 M1117 armored personnel carriers, 40 armored personnel carriers and 1,100 Phoenix Ghost drones. The States will also finance the restoration of the HAWK air defense systems, which Spain is handing over to Ukraine.