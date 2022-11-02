The USA plans to supply Ukraine with “Vampire” systems to combat drones by mid-2023

The U.S. intends to send the Vampire anti-drone system to Ukraine by the middle of next year.

This was reported by Defense News with reference to a representative of the Pentagon.

“With regard to Vampire, we expect the contract to be concluded within the next few months. We now plan for delivery to take place in mid-2023," Pentagon spokesman General Pat Ryder noted.

He emphasized that the development of Ukraineʼs air defenses remains a priority, and this is something that the United States will continue to focus on and will "work on as quickly as we can."

Vampire is a modular rocket launcher manufactured by L3Harris. It uses laser-guided munitions to engage ground or air targets, including drones.