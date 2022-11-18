Ukraine will receive $4.5 billion in pensions and social benefits

The Cabinet of Ministers agreed to attract a grant of $4.5 billion to support the state budget from the Trust Fund of many donors.

This is reported by the Ministry of Finance.

These funds were provided by the USA and sent to the Trust Fund by many donors. The money will be used for the payment of pensions and separate programs of state social assistance, such as the payment of housing and communal services, support for low-income families, disabled children and those disabled from childhood, as well as immigrants. In addition, the funds will be used to pay for medical services under the medical guarantee program.