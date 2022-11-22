The MDU published statistics on the use of Russian missiles: the most they fired at Ukraine were S-300s, “Iskanders” and “Calibers”

The Defence Minister of Ukraine (MDU) Oleksiy Reznikov published statistics on the Russiansʼ use of their missiles in the war. The occupiers fired most of the S-300 systems, as well as Iskanders and Calibers, into Ukraine.

He wrote about it on his Twitter.

As for land-based missiles, the Russians fired Iskander ballistic missiles, S-300 anti-aircraft missiles, and Onyx anti-ship missiles at Ukraine. In total, the invaders launched 1 020 S-300 missiles, 829 Iskanders and 123 Onyx missiles. Since the beginning of the invasion, they have also managed to produce 48 new Iskander missiles.

From sea-based missiles, the occupiers fired only winged Calibers at Ukraine. They launched 391 rockets, but were able to produce only 120 new ones.

Russians have the greatest diversity among air-based missiles launched from strategic aircraft. The occupiers have already used X-101, X-555, X-22/32, X-35 missiles, as well as Kindzhal hypersonic missiles. The largest number is X-35 (504 missiles). At the same time, since the beginning of the war, the Russians were able to produce only 360 X-35 missiles, 120 X-101 missiles and 16 "Daggers".

Thus, the Russians do not have time to restore their missile reserves, and some of them are extremely few left in the Russian Federation.