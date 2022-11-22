The MDU published statistics on the use of Russian missiles: the most they fired at Ukraine were S-300s, “Iskanders” and “Calibers”

The Defence Minister of Ukraine (MDU) Oleksiy Reznikov published statistics on the Russiansʼ use of their missiles in the war. The occupiers fired most of the S-300 systems, as well as Iskanders and Calibers, into Ukraine.
He wrote about it on his Twitter.
As for land-based missiles, the Russians fired Iskander ballistic missiles, S-300 anti-aircraft missiles, and Onyx anti-ship missiles at Ukraine. In total, the invaders launched 1 020 S-300 missiles, 829 Iskanders and 123 Onyx missiles. Since the beginning of the invasion, they have also managed to produce 48 new Iskander missiles.
From sea-based missiles, the occupiers fired only winged Calibers at Ukraine. They launched 391 rockets, but were able to produce only 120 new ones.
Russians have the greatest diversity among air-based missiles launched from strategic aircraft. The occupiers have already used X-101, X-555, X-22/32, X-35 missiles, as well as Kindzhal hypersonic missiles. The largest number is X-35 (504 missiles). At the same time, since the beginning of the war, the Russians were able to produce only 360 X-35 missiles, 120 X-101 missiles and 16 "Daggers".
Thus, the Russians do not have time to restore their missile reserves, and some of them are extremely few left in the Russian Federation.
- After the Russian attacks on November 15, enemy rockets damaged 15 energy facilities, thousands of kilometers of main high-voltage lines are not working. This infrastructure is necessary for the production of electricity from power plants and transmission from the western regions to the east, that is, throughout the country.
- On November 17, Russia launched a missile attack on the Kyiv, Odesa and Dnipro regions. 23 people were wounded in Dnipro. One person was wounded in Odesa. The gas production infrastructure suffered significant damage.