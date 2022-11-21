Spain will send its police officers to Ukraine and train the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Spanish police officers will help Ukrainian law enforcement officers to investigate war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine.
This was stated by the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez, writes CNN.
In addition, according to Sanchez, a training center for the Ukrainian military will be operational in the city of Toledo by the end of November.
"We are going to participate in the EU training mission," he noted.
- The EU agreed to launch the mission on October 17, along with an increase in military aid.
- Currently, Great Britain is conducting the largest training mission for the Ukrainian Armed Forces (training of 10 000 soldiers) on its territory. Specialists from more than 10 countries are involved in it.
- Currently, the Ukrainian military is already mastering the Aspide anti-aircraft missile systems in Spain. And in Germany, Ukrainians are mastering armored vehicles.