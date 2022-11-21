News

Spain will send its police officers to Ukraine and train the soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces

Author:
Anna Kholodnova
Date:

Spanish police officers will help Ukrainian law enforcement officers to investigate war crimes and crimes against humanity in Ukraine.

This was stated by the Prime Minister of Spain Pedro Sanchez, writes CNN.

In addition, according to Sanchez, a training center for the Ukrainian military will be operational in the city of Toledo by the end of November.

"We are going to participate in the EU training mission," he noted.