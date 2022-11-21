“We will fix everything.” The Presidentʼs Office urged Ukrainians not to panic over the possibility of a blackout

Ukrainians do not need to go abroad because of the tense situation in the energy sector. The authorities are confident that there will be no full blackout in Ukraine.

The Deputy Head of the Office of the President (PO) Kyrylo Tymoshenko stated this on the air of the telethon.

"I want to reassure everyone right away — thereʼs absolutely no need to leave the country... We hope we wonʼt have such a full blackout across the country. Yes, shutdowns are possible. Yes, they are possible not only for an hour or two, but these are already passed stages of how we fix it," the OP representative emphasized.

According to him, energy experts are trying to quickly stabilize the energy system.

"We are in our country. We donʼt need to leave anywhere. We will fix everything and stabilize everything," Tymoshenko summed up.