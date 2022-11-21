Emergency blackouts have been introduced in Kyiv — schedules of planned shutdowns are not relevant

Emergency blackouts have been introduced in Kyiv in the morning. Schedules of planned shutdowns do not work.
This is reported by Yasno.
"According to the instructions of the NEC "Ukrenergo", emergency blackouts were applied in Kyiv. The planned shutdown schedules are temporarily inoperative until the situation is stabilized," the message reads.
- After the Russian attacks on November 15, enemy rockets damaged 15 energy facilities, thousands of kilometers of main high-voltage lines are not working. This infrastructure is necessary for the production of electricity from power plants and transmission from the western regions to the east, that is, throughout the country.
- On November 17, Russia launched a missile attack on Kyiv, Odesa and Dnipro regions. 23 people were wounded in Dnipro. One person was wounded in Odesa. The gas production infrastructure suffered significant damage.