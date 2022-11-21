The CEC declared Tokayev the winner of the presidential elections in Kazakhstan

In Kazakhstan, the current head of state Kasym-Zhomart Tokayev won the presidential elections. The voting turnout, according to the central election commission (СEC), exceeded 68%.

This was stated by the head of the CEC Nurlan Abdirov, Tengrinews reports.

According to preliminary results, Tokayev won 81.3% or 6.45 million votes. His opponents won no more than 3.42%.

Kazakhstanʼs opposition emphasized the relative obscurity of the alternative candidates and argued that they were participating only for the appearance of a fight.

At the beginning of September, Tokayev proposed to hold early presidential elections — "a new mandate of the peopleʼs trust is needed for the successful implementation of radical and comprehensive reforms."

In June, Kazakhstan held a referendum on amendments to the Constitution. They foresee that references to the first president Nursultan Nazarbayev as the founder of independent Kazakhstan, as well as to his special status, will be completely removed from the Constitution. In addition, the countryʼs president is prohibited from being a member of political parties, he must be equidistant from all political movements in Kazakhstan, and his closest relatives cannot hold the highest government positions. In addition, the president of Kazakhstan will now be elected for one seven-year term, and he will not have the right to run for a second term.