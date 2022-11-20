Twitter unblocked the page of former US President Donald Trump after polling Elon Musk

Twitter has restored access to the account of former US President Donald Trump.
This comes after Twitterʼs new owner, Elon Musk, launched a poll to unblock Trump. The majority of users voted to remove the ban from the ex-presidentʼs account. 15,085,458 people took part in the survey.
After being unblocked, Trumpʼs page reached 1.2 million followers.
- Facebook, Twitter, Google, and Instagram blocked Trumpʼs accounts after storming the Capitol in January 2021. Trump was banned on Twitter for life, and on Facebook until 2023. Trump called it "censorship" and "an insult to millions of people." He had 88 million followers on Twitter alone.
- He even went to federal court in Florida to force Twitter to temporarily reinstate his account while he sues to regain full access to the social network.