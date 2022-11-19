The shelling of the Ukrainian energy system on November 15 caused at least $500 million in direct damage to the economy

The Russian missile attack on Ukraineʼs energy system on November 15 caused direct damage to the economy in the range of 500 million to 1 billion dollars.

Danylo Hetmantsev, head of the Verkhovna Rada committee on finance, tax and customs policy, reported about this on the air of the telethon.

“According to our calculations, the attack on November 15th caused from half a billion to a billion dollars in direct losses to the economy of our state,” he said.

Hetmantsev emphasized that, in addition to direct losses, there are also indirect losses, in particular when enterprises cannot work due to the power supply being turned off.