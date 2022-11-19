“PEACE Da” and “PEACE Duke”. Lithuanians will buy two more naval drones for Ukraine

Lithuanians raised $250,000 for a second marine drone for Ukraine. It will be called PEACE Da. The third drone, for which $40,000 has already been collected, will be called PEACE Duke.

This was reported by Lithuanian TV journalist Andrius Tapinas, who previously raised money for Bayraktar and Warmate kamikaze drones for Ukraine.

The first drone called PEACE Dets was bought a few days ago.

On November 17, the UNITED24 platform, through which funds are collected, reported that more than 250 million hryvnias had been donated for maritime drones.

Currently, it is known that the first four drones will be named Kherson, Sevastopol, Mariupol, and Bakhmut. Ukraine needs 100 maritime drones. The cost of one is 10 million hryvnias.