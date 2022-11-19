“PEACE Da” and “PEACE Duke”. Lithuanians will buy two more naval drones for Ukraine

Lithuanians raised $250,000 for a second marine drone for Ukraine. It will be called PEACE Da. The third drone, for which $40,000 has already been collected, will be called PEACE Duke.
This was reported by Lithuanian TV journalist Andrius Tapinas, who previously raised money for Bayraktar and Warmate kamikaze drones for Ukraine.
The first drone called PEACE Dets was bought a few days ago.
On November 17, the UNITED24 platform, through which funds are collected, reported that more than 250 million hryvnias had been donated for maritime drones.
Currently, it is known that the first four drones will be named Kherson, Sevastopol, Mariupol, and Bakhmut. Ukraine needs 100 maritime drones. The cost of one is 10 million hryvnias.
- On November 11, Ukraine began collecting funds for a fleet of drones that took part in the attack on a ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea on October 29. Although the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed only the damage to the minesweeper Ivan Golubets, in the video of the attack you can see the strike on the frigate Admiral Makarov, which is the de facto flagship of the Black Sea Fleet after the destruction of the Moscow cruiser.
- In a comment to Babel, the Ministry of Digital Transformation reported that they are contracting drones from a classified Ukrainian manufacturer. The development itself is also secret. The agency added that these naval drones can conduct long-range reconnaissance, escort and support warships, escort merchant ships, and also adjust fire and carry out independent attacks.