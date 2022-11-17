250 million hryvnias have already been collected for the fleet of naval drones

250 million hryvnias have already been collected for the naval fleet of drones. This amount is enough to buy 25 drones.
This was reported by the UNITED24 platform, through which funds are collected.
“So far, we have raised funds for more than 25 naval drones. And we are happy to announce that the Security Service of Ukraine will also finance the drones. As you know, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Navy of Ukraine are big fans of sea adventures,” the message reads.
Currently, it is known that the first four drones will be named Kherson, Sevastopol, Mariupol and Bakhmut.
Ukraine needs 100 maritime drones. The cost of one is 10 million hryvnias.
- On November 11, Ukraine began collecting funds for a fleet of drones that took part in the attack on a ship of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in Crimea on October 29. Although the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed only the damage to the minesweeper Ivan Golubets, in the video of the attack you can see the strike on the frigate Admiral Makarov, which is the de facto flagship of the Black Sea Fleet after the destruction of the cruiser Moscow.
- In a comment to Babel, the Ministry of Statistics said that they are contracting drones from a classified Ukrainian manufacturer. The development itself is also secret. The agency added that these naval drones can conduct long-range reconnaissance, escort and support warships, escort merchant ships, and also adjust fire and carry out independent attacks.