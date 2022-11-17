250 million hryvnias have already been collected for the fleet of naval drones

250 million hryvnias have already been collected for the naval fleet of drones. This amount is enough to buy 25 drones.

This was reported by the UNITED24 platform, through which funds are collected.

“So far, we have raised funds for more than 25 naval drones. And we are happy to announce that the Security Service of Ukraine will also finance the drones. As you know, the Security Service of Ukraine and the Navy of Ukraine are big fans of sea adventures,” the message reads.

Currently, it is known that the first four drones will be named Kherson, Sevastopol, Mariupol and Bakhmut.

Ukraine needs 100 maritime drones. The cost of one is 10 million hryvnias.