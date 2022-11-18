Heating and communication points were installed in Kherson

In Kherson, the first "points of invincibility" — specially equipped tents where you can warm up, get hot drinks and food, charge your phone, and use the Internet — became operational.
This was announced by the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko.
The project was implemented jointly with the State Service for Emergency Situations and the Kherson Regional Military Administration. Such points will appear throughout the city and region.
"This is very important because there is still no electricity in the city. The most important thing is to restore the electricity supply. We hope it will be done by the end of this week," added the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office.
- From November 7 to 13, the Ukrainian army liberated 179 settlements in the south. In total, 4.5 thousand square kilometers of territory were returned to Ukrainian control.
- Ukrainian military entered Kherson on November 11. Before that, the Russians announced that they were withdrawing troops from the right bank of the Dnieper and Kherson itself. Fleeing, the occupiers blew up all the bridges across the Dnipro, boiler houses, communication towers, and the television center in Kherson. The city was completely cut off by the Russians. Communication and Ukrainian radio have already been returned there. Currently, the military is clearing Kherson from the occupiers and looking for collaborators.