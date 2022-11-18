Heating and communication points were installed in Kherson

In Kherson, the first "points of invincibility" — specially equipped tents where you can warm up, get hot drinks and food, charge your phone, and use the Internet — became operational.

This was announced by the deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Kyrylo Tymoshenko.

The project was implemented jointly with the State Service for Emergency Situations and the Kherson Regional Military Administration. Such points will appear throughout the city and region.

"This is very important because there is still no electricity in the city. The most important thing is to restore the electricity supply. We hope it will be done by the end of this week," added the deputy head of the Presidentʼs Office.

