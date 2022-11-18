In the south, the Armed Forces do not allow the Russians to set up logistics

The Armed Forces are trying to destroy the enemyʼs logistics in the south, establishing fire control over the main transport arteries.
Nataliya Humeniuk, the spokeswoman of the "South" Operational Command, announced this on the air of the telethon.
According to her, the Russians are trying to set up defense lines on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, mine the area, and evacuate "important" collaborators towards Crimea.
"With fire control, we make their logistics in the south impossible. We already have the experience of such work during the operation on the right bank of the Dnieper," Humeniuk said.
- From November 7 to 13, the Ukrainian army liberated 179 settlements in the south. In total, 4.5 thousand square kilometers of territory were returned to Ukrainian control.
- Ukrainian military entered Kherson on November 11. Before that, the Russians announced that they were withdrawing troops from the right bank of the Dnieper and Kherson itself. The fleeing occupiers blew up all the bridges across the Dnipro, boiler houses, communication towers, and the television center in Kherson. The city was completely cut off by the Russians. Communication and Ukrainian radio have already been returned there. Currently, the military is clearing Kherson from the occupiers and looking for collaborators.