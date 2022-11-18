In the south, the Armed Forces do not allow the Russians to set up logistics

The Armed Forces are trying to destroy the enemyʼs logistics in the south, establishing fire control over the main transport arteries.

Nataliya Humeniuk, the spokeswoman of the "South" Operational Command, announced this on the air of the telethon.

According to her, the Russians are trying to set up defense lines on the left bank of the Dnieper in the Kherson region, mine the area, and evacuate "important" collaborators towards Crimea.

"With fire control, we make their logistics in the south impossible. We already have the experience of such work during the operation on the right bank of the Dnieper," Humeniuk said.