The State Emergency Service: 30% of the territory is mined — itʼs like two Austrias — in Ukraine

Currently, 30% of territories in Ukraine are mined, which size is equal to two territories of Austria.
On November 18, the head of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) told about this on the air of the telethon.
Thus, the area and volumes of mining in the territory of Ukraine increased 10 times after February 24.
Demining is currently underway in the liberated parts of the Mykolaiv and Kherson regions — 1.5 and 7 thousand square kilometers, respectively. In these territories, they inspect roads, interact with energy companies, disassemble and inspect objects that are put into operation. In the coming days, they will be able to restore electricity supply in the de-occupied territories, it will take several months to restore a full-fledged life in the territory of the Kherson region.
- In June, the press officer of the State Emergency Service Oleksandr Khorunzhyi informed that, according to the approximate calculations of the sappers, it would take up to 10 years to demine the entire territory of Ukraine.
- The State Emergency Service has created a mobile application for mine safety. It will help detect and report explosive objects.