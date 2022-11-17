The Swedish Parliament approved the allocation of $287 million in military aid to Ukraine

The Swedish Parliament has authorized the government to provide Ukraine with weapons and equipment for a maximum amount of more than 3.0078 billion Swedish kroner (over $287 million) this year.

This is reported on the website of the parliament.

The package will include air defense systems, ammunition, armored vehicles, individual equipment, including winter sets of clothing and body protection, equipment for aiming guns, tents, and camouflage nets.

Swedenʼs parliament emphasizes that the decision was made, although the matter was tabled less than two working days before its consideration.