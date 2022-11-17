Finland will provide Ukraine with a record €55.6 million military aid package

Finland will provide another package of military aid to Ukraine — the largest since the beginning of the full-scale war.

This was reported in the Ministry of Defense of the country.

This will be the tenth package of military aid from the Finns, its value is €55.6 million. Thus, the total cost of military support for Ukraine provided by Finland reaches €160.4 million.

The department did not tell about the content of the assistance, methods and terms of arrival. This was done to guarantee the delivery of the cargo to its destination.