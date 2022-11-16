The Prime Minister of Sweden announced military aid for Ukraine in the amount of $287 million. The air defense systems are in the list

The Prime Minister of Sweden Ulf Kristersson announced new military aid for Ukraine in the amount of 3 billion kroner ($287 million) — the largest package of support from the Swedes.

Reuters writes about it.

"This package of military support is larger than all eight previous packages combined. This is the biggest thing weʼve done. Weʼre definitely following the Ukrainian list of priorities that they think they need right now," Kristersson noted at a press conference.

The Defense Secretary Pal Johnson said the new military support package for Ukraine includes an air defense system and ammunition. The new aid package does not yet include the Archer artillery system that the Ukrainians wanted, but Johnson did not rule out that Sweden would provide it in the future.

The Prime Minister Kristersson, in turn, said that the government is closely following the development of events related to the explosion in Poland on November 15. According to him, additional information is needed to get a clearer picture of what happened.