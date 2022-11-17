President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky appointed the former Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova as ambassador of Ukraine to Switzerland.
This is stated in the relevant decree.
"To appoint Venediktova Iryna Valentynivna as extraordinary and plenipotentiary ambassador of Ukraine to the Swiss Confederation," the document states.
- In the evening of July 17, two presidential decrees were issued — on the removal of Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and on the removal the SSU head Ivan Bakanov from his duties. For the time being, the MP Oleksiy Symonenko will perform the duties of the Prosecutor General Venediktova and the first deputy Vasyl Malyuk will perform the duties of the head of the Security Service of Ukraine.
- On July 18, Zelensky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada (Ukrainian Parliament) a request for the dismissal of Venediktova and Bakanov. On the morning of July 19, the president dismissed the deputy head of the Security Service and changed the heads of the SSU in five regions.
- On July 19, the Verkhovna Rada dismissed Iryna Venediktova from the post of Prosecutor General. 264 MPs voted pro.