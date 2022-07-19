Iryna Venediktova was dismissed from the post of Prosecutor General

The Verkhovna Rada dismissed Iryna Venediktova from the post of Prosecutor General. Pro — 264 deputies.

This was reported by Yaroslav Zheleznyak, "Holos" factionʼs MP.

Iryna Venediktova herself was present at the meeting of both the committee and the parliament. Zheleznyak stated that there were no loud statements or accusations.

Before that, Venediktova said that she was not going to argue with the presidentʼs decision to remove her from the position of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.