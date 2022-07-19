Iryna Venediktova was dismissed from the post of Prosecutor General

The Verkhovna Rada dismissed Iryna Venediktova from the post of Prosecutor General. Pro — 264 deputies.
This was reported by Yaroslav Zheleznyak, "Holos" factionʼs MP.
Iryna Venediktova herself was present at the meeting of both the committee and the parliament. Zheleznyak stated that there were no loud statements or accusations.
Before that, Venediktova said that she was not going to argue with the presidentʼs decision to remove her from the position of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine.
- In the evening of July 17, two presidential decrees were issued — on the removal of Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova and on the removal of SSU head Ivan Bakanov from his duties. For the time being, the duties of the Prosecutor General Venediktova will be performed by the deputy, Oleksiy Simonenko, and the first deputy, Vasyl Malyuk, will be the head of the SSU.
- On July 18, Zelensky submitted to the Verkhovna Rada a request for the dismissal of Venediktova and Bakanov. On the morning of July 19, the president dismissed the deputy head of the Security Service and changed the heads of the SSU in five regions.