For the first time, Iryna Venediktova commented on her removal from the post of Prosecutor General

Iryna Venediktova said that she is not going to argue with the decision of the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, to remove her from the position of Prosecutor General of Ukraine.

This is her first comment on the matter. She made it public on July 18 on Facebook.

"I cannot and am not going to argue with the presidentʼs opinion or decision — the president has the right to make a decision, including the one discussed now. The procedure for the dismissal of the Prosecutor General is well known to everyone, there is no other, the other is not provided for by law," said Venediktova.

She emphasized that she has something to be proud of in her position: "she demonstrated good work results and managed to unite the legal, professional, and criminal procedural world elite around the problems of Ukraine in the interests of Ukraine."