Israel has successfully tested a new sea-based missile defense system

Israel has successfully tested a new C-Dome sea-based missile defense system.
This is reported by The Jerusalem Post.
The system passed the final tests organized by the Israeli Navy, the anti-missile defense department of the Ministry of Defense and the developer of the system, the Rafael state concern.
The publication explains that the C-Dome system is a modernized version of the Iron Dome, it is designed to repel missile strikes against maritime and coastal infrastructure objects. The system is planned to be placed on four missile corvettes of the Saar-6 series.
- On October 19, it became known that Ukraine has requested a number of anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense systems from Israel.
- Since February 24, Israel has exclusively provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine in large volumes. On October 19, Defense Minister Benny Gantz said that his country will help Ukraine develop a warning system for air defense, but Israel does not plan to supply Ukrainians with weapons.
- In October, Israeli President Yitzhak Herzog announced that there are certain restrictions that prevent the supply of air defense systems to Ukraine.