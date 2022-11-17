Israel has successfully tested a new sea-based missile defense system

Israel has successfully tested a new C-Dome sea-based missile defense system.

This is reported by The Jerusalem Post.

The system passed the final tests organized by the Israeli Navy, the anti-missile defense department of the Ministry of Defense and the developer of the system, the Rafael state concern.

The publication explains that the C-Dome system is a modernized version of the Iron Dome, it is designed to repel missile strikes against maritime and coastal infrastructure objects. The system is planned to be placed on four missile corvettes of the Saar-6 series.