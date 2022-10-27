The President of Israel informed the restrictions that prevent the supply of air defense systems to Ukraine

President of Israel Yitzhak Herzog stated that there are certain restrictions that prevent the supply of air defense systems to Ukraine, writes CNN.

At the same time, Israel is ready to supply non-lethal goods to Ukraine.

"There are weapons for which we do not even have an export version. There are things we do not want to fall into the hands of our enemies. There are secrets we cannot reveal. But wherever we can help, we try to help," he noted in response to criticism of the refusal to transfer weapons to Ukraine.

The President noted that the USA and Europe also do not supply Kyiv with certain military equipment, and Israel is "analyzing the situation" with Russiaʼs use of Iranian-made drones in the war in Ukraine.