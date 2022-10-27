The President of Israel informed the restrictions that prevent the supply of air defense systems to Ukraine

President of Israel Yitzhak Herzog stated that there are certain restrictions that prevent the supply of air defense systems to Ukraine, writes CNN.
At the same time, Israel is ready to supply non-lethal goods to Ukraine.
"There are weapons for which we do not even have an export version. There are things we do not want to fall into the hands of our enemies. There are secrets we cannot reveal. But wherever we can help, we try to help," he noted in response to criticism of the refusal to transfer weapons to Ukraine.
The President noted that the USA and Europe also do not supply Kyiv with certain military equipment, and Israel is "analyzing the situation" with Russiaʼs use of Iranian-made drones in the war in Ukraine.
- On October 23, the American newspaper The New York Times wrote that Israel provides Ukraine with useful intelligence that is needed to shoot down Iranian-made drones.
- On October 19, it became known that Ukraine has requested a number of anti-aircraft and anti-missile defense systems from Israel.
- Since February 24, Israel has exclusively provided humanitarian aid to Ukraine in large volumes. On October 19, the Defense Minister Benny Gantz stated that his country will help Ukraine develop a warning system for air defense, but Israel does not plan to supply Ukrainians with weapons.