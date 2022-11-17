The case of MH17: The court in The Hague admitted that the plane was shot down by “Buk” from the occupied Pervomaiske

The court in The Hague declared that the passenger plane MH17 was shot down from the Buk anti-aircraft missile complex from the field of the occupied Pervomaiske region. The court considers this statement proven.
The court also recognized that Russia, in turn, controlled the "DPR" during the downing of the airliner, and that at least one of the participants in the case Igor Girkin was in contact with the leadership of the Russian Federation — for example, with former assistant of Putin Vladislav Surkov. In addition, there is evidence of the supply of weapons and financing of the "DPR" by Russia.
"Thus, the court considers that in 2014-2015 an international armed conflict took place on the territory of Ukraine," said judge Heindrik Steinhaus.
On November 17, the court in the Netherlands is to announce the verdict in the case of the MH17 crash. Prosecutors are asking for life sentences for Ihor Girkin, Serhiy Dubinsky, Leonid Kharchenko and Oleg Pulatov — they were involved in the delivery of "Buk", the people involved in the case themselves have pleaded not guilty.
- The passenger plane of the Malaysia Airlines company, operating flight MH17 from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, was shot down on July 17, 2014 near the occupied Torez of the Donetsk region by a Russian-made Buk anti-aircraft missile system. 298 people died. Russia denies its involvement in the disaster and blames Ukraine.
- On June 7, 2021, the court of The Hague began considering the merits of the case. On June 8, witnesses testified in court. One of them said that he saw the shot of "Buk" and the fall of the liner. On June 9, the court presented new records of the militantsʼ negotiations about the transportation of the Buk, and on July 10, the records of the reports of the militants about the shooting of the Buk.
- On June 23, 2022, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe concluded that MH17 was shot down by a Russian Buk missile.