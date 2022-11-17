The case of MH17: The court in The Hague admitted that the plane was shot down by “Buk” from the occupied Pervomaiske

The court in The Hague declared that the passenger plane MH17 was shot down from the Buk anti-aircraft missile complex from the field of the occupied Pervomaiske region. The court considers this statement proven.

The court also recognized that Russia, in turn, controlled the "DPR" during the downing of the airliner, and that at least one of the participants in the case Igor Girkin was in contact with the leadership of the Russian Federation — for example, with former assistant of Putin Vladislav Surkov. In addition, there is evidence of the supply of weapons and financing of the "DPR" by Russia.

"Thus, the court considers that in 2014-2015 an international armed conflict took place on the territory of Ukraine," said judge Heindrik Steinhaus.

On November 17, the court in the Netherlands is to announce the verdict in the case of the MH17 crash. Prosecutors are asking for life sentences for Ihor Girkin, Serhiy Dubinsky, Leonid Kharchenko and Oleg Pulatov — they were involved in the delivery of "Buk", the people involved in the case themselves have pleaded not guilty.