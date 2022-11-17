The number of wounded due to the Russian attack has increased to 23 in Dnipro

The number of wounded as a result of the Russian attack on November 17 has increased to 23 in Dnipro.

This was reported by the head of the military administration Valentyn Reznichenko.

According to him, 15 people are currently in the hospital. The condition of one woman is difficult.

Russian shells damaged an industrial enterprise, houses, trolleybuses and a crowded street. Valentyn Reznichenko showed a photo of the consequences of the shelling.