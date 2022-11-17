The Air Forces: the occupiers fired 18 cruise missiles over Ukraine today

Russian strategic aircraft today launched 18 X-101 and X-555 cruise missiles over Ukraine, the Air Force spokesman Yurii Ignat stated on the air of the telethon.

It was possible to shoot down four missiles. All of them were eliminated in the sky over Kyiv region.

The occupiers also launched five Shahed-136 kamikaze drones. All of them were also shot down in the Kyiv region.

The Russians attacked southern Ukraine from ships in the Black Sea, launching Kalibr missiles and two Su-30 fighter jets. The latter fired at least six X-59 missiles. Two of them were shot down.