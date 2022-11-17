The Kyiv City Council rejected a petition with a request to restore the house destroyed by an Iranian drone on Zhylyanska Street

The Commission of the Kyiv City Council on Architecture and Urban Planning rejected a petition on the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) website asking to restore a residential building destroyed by an Iranian drone on Zhylyanska Street.

This was reported by the author of the petition Semen Shyrochyn.

He attended the commission meeting.

"I told how important it is to rebuild the house, that it is valuable, that the Poles offered us help, that the residents want restoration, that thousands of Kyiv residents want restoration, and that this house should be restored as a symbol of our resilience," Shyrochyn wrote.

According to him, the deputy head of the KCSA Vyacheslav Nepop replied that "50% of the building was destroyed, everything cannot be restored." The commission then unanimously rejected the petition.