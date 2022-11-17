The Kyiv City Council rejected a petition with a request to restore the house destroyed by an Iranian drone on Zhylyanska Street

The Commission of the Kyiv City Council on Architecture and Urban Planning rejected a petition on the Kyiv City State Administration (KCSA) website asking to restore a residential building destroyed by an Iranian drone on Zhylyanska Street.
This was reported by the author of the petition Semen Shyrochyn.
He attended the commission meeting.
"I told how important it is to rebuild the house, that it is valuable, that the Poles offered us help, that the residents want restoration, that thousands of Kyiv residents want restoration, and that this house should be restored as a symbol of our resilience," Shyrochyn wrote.
According to him, the deputy head of the KCSA Vyacheslav Nepop replied that "50% of the building was destroyed, everything cannot be restored." The commission then unanimously rejected the petition.
- On the morning of October 17, the Russians attacked Kyiv with Iranian kamikaze drones. The explosions were recorded in the Shevchenkivskyi district of the capital — the occupiers hit a residential building. Five people died there.
- According to local historian Anton Korob, this house was built by a merchant of the first guild Yoselian Itskovich (Josyp Isakovich) Lev, who was the owner of a factory of bent furniture and metal products on this street.
- The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy hopes that the historic building, which was destroyed by a Russian kamikaze drone on October 17, can be restored. According to Kyiv Mayor Vitaliy Klitschko, this building cannot be restored. According to him, 16 families lost their homes there.
- A petition to Klitschko with a request to restore the house destroyed by an Iranian drone received more than 6 000 votes.